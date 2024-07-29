Fort Pierce: Armed Burglary Suspect Dead, Police Officer Wounded Saturday in an Exchange of Gunfire During an Armed Burglary in Progress

Fort Pierce - Monday July 29, 2024: An armed burglary suspect is dead, and a Fort Pierce police officer was wounded Saturday in an exchange of gunfire during an armed robbery in progress.

It happened at 1166 Bayshore Drive in the Colonnades Condo Complex out on Hutchinson Island

The Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) got a 911 call about an armed robbery in progress on Saturday, July 27. Officers responded at 6 AM.

According to a news release from the police Department, when the officers arrived at the scene, they approached the door of the residence that had been reported and noticed that the door was open.

The officers pushed the door open and called out police instructions advising that police had arrived and telling anyone inside to identify themselves and come forward.

After several announcements a suspect appeared, not far from the officers inside the condo, and he "pointed a weapon at them", the release states. The The officers fired their weapons at the man, and the suspect fired back.

The as yet unidentified suspect was taken to HCA Lawnwood Medical Regional Center in Fort Pierce where he later died from his wounds.

The release does not say how many officers fired shots, but one of them was injured. That Pierce Police Officer is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury and is listed in stable condition. He has not been identified either.

As with all cases involving Police shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the lead independent investigating agency. Pursuant to standard operating procedures, all of the officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave while the case is investigated.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at:772-467-6943.