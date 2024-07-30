Florida Policy Institute: National Study Finds Undocumented Immigrants Pay $1.8 Billion in Florida Taxes a Year

Florida - Tuesday July 29, 2024: As immigration policy discussions remain front and center in the public discourse, a new in-depth national studyfrom the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) found that in Florida, undocumented immigrants paid more than $1.8 billion in state and local taxes in 2022 – a number that would rise to roughly $2 billion if these taxpayers were granted work authorization.

ITEP also found that in Florida and 39 other states, undocumented immigrants pay higher state and local tax rates than the top 1 percent of households living within their borders.

“Due in large part to Florida’s upside-down tax code, immigrants without a documented status pay 7.9 percent of their income, on average, to state and local taxes, while the wealthiest 1 percent of state residents pay just 2.7 percent,” said Alexis Tsoukalas, PhD, senior policy analyst at Florida Policy Institute (FPI). “Think about that for a moment — hundreds of thousands of everyday people contributing more than their share to public services they cannot even access; meanwhile, those with the most to give — and who benefit the most — are contributing the least of their income.”

“This study is the most comprehensive look at how much undocumented immigrants pay in taxes. And what it shows is that they pay quite a lot, to the tune of nearly $100 billion a year,” said Marco Guzman, senior policy analyst at ITEP and co-author of the study. “The bottom line here is that regardless of immigration status, we all contribute by paying our taxes.”

In Florida, 57.5 percent of the taxes paid by undocumented immigrants are through sales and excise taxes, 39.3 percent are through property taxes, roughly 2 percent are through business income taxes, and 1.2 percent are through other taxes.

Other key findings:



Nationally, undocumented immigrants pay $96.7 billion in federal, state, and local taxes in 2022. Of this, $37.3 billion went to state and local governments.



For every 1 million undocumented immigrants who reside in the country, public services receive $8.9 billion in additional tax revenue. On the flip side, for every 1 million undocumented immigrants who are deported, public services stand to lose $8.9 billion in tax revenue.

Nationally, providing access to work authorization to all current undocumented immigrants would increase their tax contributions by $40.2 billion per year, to $136.9 billion.

Federal income tax payments by undocumented immigrants are affected by laws that require them to pay more than otherwise similarly situated U.S. citizens; as one example, they are often barred from receiving meaningful tax credits like the Child Tax Credit or Earned Income Tax Credit. However, many states have made their versions of these credits more immigrant-inclusive in recent years.

While this study is the most comprehensive analysis of taxes paid by undocumented immigrants, it is worth noting that it does not attempt to quantify broader impacts that flow from the increased economic activity created by these individuals. Taking those economic ripple effects into account would likely reveal undocumented immigrants to have an even larger significance to public revenue than is documented here.

About FPI

The Florida Policy Institute is an independent, non-partisan, and non-profit organization dedicated to advancing policies and budgets that improve the economic mobility and quality of life for all Floridians.