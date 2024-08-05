Debby Makes Landfall in the Big Band Region This Morning; Wind and Rain Continue to Impact East-Central Florida

East-Central Florida - Monday August 5, 2024: Bands of heavy rainfall continue over parts of East-Central Florida Monday morning. These outer rain bands are associated with Hurricane Debby which made landfall in the Big Bend region before 8 AM today.

These bands of rain may generate torrential downpours that could result in localized flooding. Occasional to frequent lightning strikes are also possible.

It will remain windy, with south, to south-west winds at 15 to 20 MPH, some gusts may rise up-to tropical storm force status of 40 MPH or beyond.

There is also a threat of a few tornadoes in the north-west area of our region, that is primarily north of the Treasure Coast and west of the Space Coast.

Hazardous marine conditions will exist at the over the local coastal waters. A Small Craft Advisory exists across all of the local Atlantic waters out to 60 nautical miles.