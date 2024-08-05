VIDEO: Debby Downgraded to a Tropical Storm After Landfall; It's Now a Major Rain Event Expected to Cause 'Catastrophic Flooding' in North Florida and Along the SE Coast of the U.S.

Florida - Monday August 5, 2024: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) downgraded Debby to a Tropical Storm not long after it came ashore in the Big Bend region of Florida around 8 AM today. However the worst is yet to come according to NHC Director Mike Brennan.

In an 11 AM update streamed on the NHC Facebook page Brennan said there is a "potential for catastrophic flooding and historic rainfall amounts" as Debby moves slowly across northern Florida and up along the southeast coast of the U.S. over the next several days.

By Saturday morning, five days from now, Brennan said between 10 to 20 inches of rain may fall across wide areas of north Florida, all the way up to southeastern portions of North Carolina.

The highest risk he said is along coastal Georgia and South Carolina where as much as 30 inches of rain may fall "over the next several days with Debby's slow motion."

That means that there is a high risk of Flash Flooding across that region, he said.

FORECAST FOR EAST-CENTRAL FLORIDA

There are "no significant changes" in the forecast for Debby's impact on East-Central Florida, according to the National Weather Service office in Melbourne.

Through the rest of this Monday NWS Melbourne says we can expect gusty winds, instances of moderate to heavy rain, and localized flooding.

A tornado cannot be ruled out and a Tornado Watch remains in effect for Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia Counties until 4 PM today.

WIND: Scattered tropical storm force winds between 40 and 45 MPH are still possible and a wind advisory still remains in effect for portions of our area.

RAIN: Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected, primarily northwest of Interstate 4. Localized flooding remains possible.