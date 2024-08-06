'Gun Owners of America' Files a Federal Lawsuit Challenging Florida's Open Carry Ban; SLC Sheriff Pearson, and 19th Circuit State Attorney Bakkedahl Named in the Lawsuit

Florida - Tuesday August 6, 2024: The Gun Owners of America (GOA) today filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, challenging a state law that prohibits private citizens from openly carrying a firearm.

A news release from GOA, posted on their website, states that "Governor Ron DeSantis has previously expressed support for open carry, but unfortunately, the Republican leadership in the legislature in Tallahassee has made quite clear they have no intention of repealing this ban.

The lawsuit names St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson and 19th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Thomas Bakkedahl, and the State Attorney's Office for the 19th Circuit.

The complaint calls the current state ban on open carry a "blatant infringement of the Second Amendment right to ‘bear arms’" that "runs counter to this nation’s historical tradition."

The news release quotes GOA's Senior Vice President Erich Pratt as saying:

“Florida lawmakers claim to be pro-gun, but year after year, they’ve refused to repeal the 1987 ban on open carry, leaving Floridians in the very anti-gun company of New York, Illinois, and California where this is also prohibited.

“GOA has been left with no choice but to sue the state, especially since GOA’s open carry bill was blocked by the Republican legislative leadership during the 2024 session’s first week.

“This ban has no historical basis and will surely be found unconstitutional under the Bruen precedent. We look forward to making our case and fighting for law-abiding Floridians.”