In Debby’s wake, rising flood waters and oppressive heat a concern this weekend

Debby is the tropical system that won't stop giving – from record rainfall to flash flooding and severe weather, the former hurricane keeps going as it meanders up the East Coast of the U-S. As of Friday, Debby claimed at least eight lives and flooded dozens of neighborhoods. The threat of collapsing roads and breaching dams are a major concern into next week as river levels keep climbing.

Heavy rain continued to stream north on Friday, after Debby dropped more than 20 inches of rain in Florida and 15 inches in North and South Carolina. And so far, over 10 inches of rain was reported Friday morning in Virginia and West Virginia.

Now, major flooding is forecast for several rivers in Florida over the next week or so. The Santa Fe River at Three Rivers Estates currently has minor flooding but major flooding is expected by next Friday, August 16th when the river is expected to rise to 25.5 With additional rises possible thereafter.

The Santa Fe at Fort White has moderate flooding with major flooding forecast. The river is expected to rise to a crest at just under 30 feet Sunday evening. Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

Debby also spawned several tornadoes, at least one deadly, as it brought torrential rainfall to Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, leaving extensive flooding and overwhelmed communities in its wake.

As of today, Aug 8, there has been at least 141 red boxes and more will likely be added!

As folks get out and about to begin the clean up process this weekend, humidity and temperatures are increasing across Florida and heat alerts are in effect, making efforts more difficult.

An Excessive Heat Risk is issued when we are expecting several days of heat index values over 105 OR heat index values on any one day are getting to near or above 115 degrees. Prolonged exposure to this type of heat can quickly lead to heat stroke or exhaustion.

Make sure to avoid prolonged time outside, especially during the early afternoon through early evening when heat index values reach their peak levels.

Debby lost its tropical status Friday but it’s still a potent storm, triggering additional tornado and flood warnings for the Washington, DC area and a flash flood emergency with more water rescues in South Carolina. Most of the Atlantic Seaboard has been impacted by Debby since it made its first landfall in Florida on Monday.

