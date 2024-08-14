Indian River State College Offers Free Online Financial Literacy Seminar October 9 – 10; Register Now

Fort Pierce - Wednesday August 14, 2024: The Indian River State College Center for Financial Literacy is offering a free Financial Literacy Seminar via Zoom on October 9 – 10. The seminar will be held from 5:45 PM until 8 PM each day.

Speakers from Indian River State College and the community will come together to cover topics related to saving, banking, budgeting, investing, insurance, and debt management.

To register for the seminar, visit https://bit.ly/2024FinancialLiteracySeminar. A Zoom online platform link will be emailed to you after you register.

The seminar schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, October 9: Investing 101

5:45 p.m. Registration

6:00 p.m. Welcome

6:05 p.m. Introduction of Speakers

Maria S. Davis, D.B.A., Professor, Indian River State College

6:10 p.m. How do I start saving?

Laura Kauffman, Associate Professor, Indian River State College

6:25 p.m. Do I really need a budget?

Kris Demarais, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Indian River State College

6:40 p.m. Investing in your 20’s, 30’s 40’s and beyond

Caroline Stawara, Asst Vice President, Premier Private Bankers, SouthState Bank

6:55 p.m. Question and Answer session

8:00 p.m. Closing Remarks

Maria S. Davis, D.B.A.

Thursday, October 10: Financial Literacy: Back to Basics

5:45 p.m. Registration

6:00 p.m. Welcome

6:05 p.m. Introduction of Speakers

Maria S. Davis, D.B.A., Professor, Indian River State College

6:10 p.m. Banking and Fraud: An Update

W. Lonnie Blake, Vice President and Store Manager, TD Bank – Vero Beach

6:25 p.m. How do I get out of debt? Why do I need insurance?

Joseph A. Semprevivo, Owner, Joseph’s Real Estate

6:40 p.m. Challenges and Opportunities in the Stock Market

6:55 p.m. My Journey to Financial Independence

Claudia Munoz, CPA CFF CFE, Forensic Account Manager, McCain, Samons & Fiorini, LLC.

7:10 p.m. Question and Answer Session

8:00 p.m. Closing Remarks - Maria S. Davis, D.B.A.

For more information, contact Maria S. Davis at medavis@irsc.edu or call 772-226-2557.

The Indian River State College Center for Financial Literacy provides financial literacy educational programs, activities, and materials to assist students and our community in making informed financial decision-making.

To learn more about the Center, visit: https://irsc.edu/financial-aid/center-for-financial-literacy.html.