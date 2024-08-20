2024 Primary Unofficial Election Results for the Key Races in Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee Counties

Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin and Okeechobee Counties - Tuesday August 20, 2023: The following results are unofficial. They will become official once they are certified by each county's elections office and the Florida Division of Elections.

Indian River County - https://enr.electionsfl.org/IND/3644/Summary/

The following three races are Universal Primary Contests and the winner will be determined in the Primary Election: Tax Collector, Board of County Commissioners Districts 1 and 3.

The winner of the School Board Districts 3 and 5 races will be determined in the Primary Election.

Percent Turnout 33.50%

Active Eligible Voters 118,221

Unofficial Voter Turnout 39,600

Indian River County Sheriff Republican Primary - *100% reporting

R - Eric Flowers (I) - 9,510 - 37%

R - Milo Thornton - 8,068 - 31%

R - Keith M. Touchberry - 8,221 - 32%

Indian River County Tax Collector - *100% reporting

R - Brenda Bradley - 11,132 - 29%

R - Carole Jean Jordan (I) - 27,259 - 71%

Indian River County Board of Commissioners District 1 - *100% reporting

R - Susan Adams (I) - 21,569 - 60%

R - Tim Borden - 14,214 - 40%

Indian River County Board of Commissioners District 3 - *100% reporting

R - Joseph Earman (I) - 18,735 - 54%

R - Stephen Hume - 7,994 - 23%

R - David R. Shaw - 8,200 - 23%

IRC Board of Commissioners - District 5 Republican Primary - *100% reporting

R - Laura Moss (I) - 13,337 - 55%

R - Tracey Zudans - 10,821 - 45%

Indian River County School Board Member District 3 - *100% reporting

Peggy Jones (I) - 21,460 - 57%

Rob MacCallum - 15,977 - 43%

Indian River County School Board Member District 5 - *100% reporting

David Dyer - 21,144 - 57%

Kevin McDonald (I) - 15,946 - 43%

St. Lucie County - https://enr.electionsfl.org/STL/3653/Summary/

Percent Turnout 20.13%

Active Eligible Voters 235,599

Unofficial Voter Turnout 47,435

St. Lucie County Sheriff Republican Primary- *100% reporting

R - Richard Del Toro - 16,519 - 62%

R - Preston M. DiFrancesco - 1,066 - 4%

R - Keith Pearson (I) - 8,978 - 34%

St. Lucie County Board of Commissioners District 3 Republican Primary -*100% reporting

R - Linda Bartz (I) - 8,522 - 33%

R - Erin Lowry - 16,998 - 67%

St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners District 5 Republican Primary -*100% reporting

R - Audra Macon - 8,108 - 32%

R - Cathy Townsend (I) - 17,554 - 68%

St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners District 5 Democratic Primary -*100% reporting

D - Fritz Masson Alexandre - 5,024 - 32%

D - Cliff Barnes - 10,813 - 68%

St. Lucie County School Board Member District 4 - *100% reporting

Jennifer Anne Richardson (I) - 25,720 - 57%

Nate Spera - 19496 - 43%

St. Lucie County Property Appraiser Republican Primary - *100% reporting

Michelle Franklin (I) - 14,840 - 57%

Joe James - 11,066 - 43%

St. Lucie County Tax Collector Republican Primary - *100% reporting

R - Christy A. Romano - 11,688 - 47%

R - Gabrielle Rothman - 13,398 - 53%

St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Republican Primary - *100% reporting

R - Jennifer C. Frey - 12,544 - 50%

R - George Umansky - 12,541 - 50%

Martin County - https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/FL/Martin/122269/web-scrolling.345435/#/

Martin County Commissioner District 1 - *100% reporting

R - Doug Smith (I) - 7,763 - 39%

R - Eileen Vargas - 12,090 votes - 61%

Martin County Commissioner District 3 - *100% reporting

R - Blake Capps - 14,585 - 51%

R - Frank D'Ambra III - 3,249 votes - 11%

R - Susan Gibbs Thomas - 10,982 votes - 38%

Martin County Commissioner District 5 - *100% reporting

R - Edward Ciampi (I) - 11,935 - 42%

R - Bruce Nathan - 6,617 - 23%

R - Michael Syrkus - 10,201 - 35%

Martin County School Board Member District 2 - *100% reporting

Marsha Powers (I) - 17,481 - 59%

Sydney Thomas - 12,027 - 41%

Okeechobee County - https://enr.electionsfl.org/OKE/Summary/3602/

Voter Turnout: 16.23%

Registered Voters: 19,827

Ballots Cast: 3,218

Okeechobee County Sheriff - *100% reporting

R - Noel E. Stephen (I) - 3,638 votes - 67%

R - Jon Folbrecht - 856 - 16%

R - Stephen Weikert - 937 votes - 17%

Okeechobee County Commissioner District 3 - *100% reporting

R - Brad Goodbread (I) - 3,264 votes - 61%

R - Keith L. White - 2,120 votes - 39%

Okeechobee County Commissioner District 5 Republican Primary - *100% reporting

R - Michael Sumner - 2,546 - 65%

R - Billy McCullers - 1,371 - 35%

Okeechobee County Commissioner District 5 Democratic Primary - *100% reporting

D - Glenn Attaway - 509 - 49%

D - Austin Harvey - 522 - 51%