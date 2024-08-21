Charm offensive: Up the status of your handbag with charms

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

OK, Steve, have you ever heard of bag charms?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Bag charms - yeah, yeah. My - I've got kids. They're all about them, yeah.

MARTÍNEZ: I have one.

INSKEEP: (Laughter).

MARTÍNEZ: I'm not a kid, but I have one, a little flash charm on my backpack - little, like, key chains, you know, for bags.

INSKEEP: OK.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah.

INSKEEP: OK, you just tag them on there. It's decorations for the bag or backpack. OK.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah, and according to fashion magazine Marie Claire, Google searches for bag charms are the highest they've been in decades.

INSKEEP: Wow. Over the summer, a shop owner, Libby Rasmussen, hosted a bag charm party and says more than 160 people showed up to decorate tote bags or purses.

LIBBY RASMUSSEN: I had a bunch of, like, vintage key chains kind of, like, paying homage to the key chains that you would make during summer camp.

MARTÍNEZ: Rasmussen owns Libby & My, a colorful home decor store in Washington, D.C. And she says charms can add flare and show off a bit of your personality.

RASMUSSEN: Life is too serious. Like, why not just have some charms on your bag?

MARTÍNEZ: Plus, they're trendy. According to Vogue, we are in an era of accessorized accessories.

RASMUSSEN: I'm a millennial. I grew up with key chains all over my backpacks. And people are really sentimental - especially Gen Z, especially millennials - for, you know, the '90s, Y2K fashion, things like that.

INSKEEP: That's why you've got the bag charm, A. You're trendy.

MARTÍNEZ: I know. I am.

INSKEEP: You're young.

MARTÍNEZ: (Laughter).

INSKEEP: You're going for it. So can any small object be made into a bag charm?

MARTÍNEZ: Rasmussen says yep.

RASMUSSEN: I was in the Italian deli a couple of weeks ago, and I saw that they were selling tiny mini cheese graters that are actually used for, like, garlic. And I'm from Wisconsin, and I love cheese. So I was like, why don't I put this on a key chain?

INSKEEP: (Laughter) Conversation starter and a simple way to add a little color to life.

MARTÍNEZ: And for any age, Steve, even you.

INSKEEP: I guess so.

MARTÍNEZ: (Laughter).

INSKEEP: I can work on that - see if I can get it on my - the messenger bag that I carry everywhere around the world - get a couple of charms.

