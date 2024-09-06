Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan has died from unknown causes

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

A young son of Atlanta has died. The hip-hop star Rich Homie Quan rose to fame nationally back in 2013 with his first hit single, "Some Type Of Way" (ph).

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TYPE OF WAY")

RICH HOMIE QUAN: (Rapping) That car I'm driving make you feel some type of way. That custom Breitling make you feel some type of way.

KELLY: He died yesterday from unknown causes. He was 34 years old. NPR music contributor Rodney Carmichael joins me now. Hey, there, Rodney.

RODNEY CARMICHAEL, BYLINE: Hey, Mary Louise. How you doing?

KELLY: I'm all right. Thank you. Thirty-four years old - tell us more about Rich Homie Quan.

CARMICHAEL: Well, you know, it's always hard, when a beloved artist passes, to boil their life down to a handful of Billboard hits. But Rich Homie Quan had a bunch of them, from his 2013 breakout hit "Type Of Way" to just about everything he ever did with fellow Atlanta rapper and collaborator Young Thug. But Rich Homie Quan was also a son of East Atlanta - somebody who quietly cultivated his talent for years before exploding onto the charts almost overnight. He became a hitmaker, but he was also somebody who stood at the forefront of a wave that forever changed the sound of rap and American music.

KELLY: Say more about that. When you say he forever changed the sound of rap, how so?

CARMICHAEL: Well, OK, so Atlanta's rap scene - it had already been on rise for at least a couple of decades before Rich Homie Quan came along. But his emergence around, like, 2013 - it really helped cement the city's identity as, you know, this new, undisputed hip-hop capital. Along with a few other Atlanta contemporaries, like the artists Future and Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan - he permanently changed the sound of rap from, like, this staccato, spoken-word flow that was birthed in the East Coast to something that was way more fluid and Southern and melodic.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FLEX (OOH, OOH, OOH")

RICH HOMIE QUAN: (Rapping) Walked in, thirty thousand in my pocket. Had them [expletive] just like, ooh, ooh, ooh. Fifty thousand dollars on your [expletive] - want to [expletive] me, got her screaming like, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh. 'Cause I got a check...

CARMICHAEL: These were artists who made music by punching in and flowing instead of rapping lyrics from a pad and pen. And it's the reason why Rich Homie Quan and the generation of artists after him - they really sound more like singers or crooners than they do rappers. They're the first generation of post-Outkast ATLiens - street-hardened and strange-sounding, and they influenced everything.

KELLY: So this is a huge deal for the musical community in Atlanta. What are you hearing from there?

CARMICHAEL: Well, a lot of major condolences from everybody inside and outside of Atlanta. You know, for a city that means so much to hip-hop, and also my hometown, you know, Atlanta's been taking a real beating lately. We've suffered heavy losses in the past couple of years, from young artists like Trouble and Young Capone to legends like Dungeon Family architect Rico Wade. And then there's this Young Thug case, which is currently the longest-running criminal trial in the history of Georgia, targeting one of the biggest artists in the genre in a gang conspiracy.

KELLY: Oh, Atlanta's my hometown, too, so I followed this, and Rich Homie Quan - he was caught up in this trial as well.

CARMICHAEL: Yeah, his name has definitely come up in that ongoing trial, even as recent as this week, in connection with a shooting that happened in 2014 at a barbershop owned by Rich Homie Quan's father. And in interviews, Rich Homie Quan has always attributed any bad blood between him and Young Thug to basically just the ego and money that came from their mutual success. And they definitely saw some of their biggest successes together early in their career. In 2014, they hit it big with a song called "Lifestyle," the first single from their "Rich Gang" mixtape. And it paired two of Atlanta's hottest young voices together into an explosive duo.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LIFESTYLE")

RICH GANG: (Rapping) I done did a lot just to live this here lifestyle.

(Singing) Oh, yeah.

(Rapping) Came straight from the bottom to the top - my lifestyle.

KELLY: Rodney Carmichael, we've been talking a lot about how he exploded onto the scene a decade ago, and then he's been out of the picture for a while. I think that's fair to say. He was attempting, though, to reemerge.

CARMICHAEL: Yeah. And, you know, when he released his last big mixtape, titled "Family & Mula," in 2022, he was pretty forthcoming in interviews about how music industry success - it came so quick for him that it totally overwhelmed him early on. But when he came back, he was very clear-headed - not just about what he learned, but about how his influence had really blossomed in his absence.

KELLY: NPR's Rodney Carmichael, helping us there to remember Rich Homie Quan, who died yesterday. Rodney, thanks.

CARMICHAEL: Thanks so much.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WALK THRU")

(RAPPING) I done made a few bands when I walk through. Watch me. Watch me. Hey, watch me walk through. Watch me. Watch me. Hey, watch me walk through. Watch me. Watch me. Hey, watch me walk through. I done made a few bands when I walk through. I done made a few bands when I walk through.

