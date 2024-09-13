Edward "Ted" Burrows 1942 - 2024

IRSC Public Media is sad to report the passing of one of our longest serving announcers, interviewers, and production professionals: Edward "Ted" Burrows passed away on August 25, 2024 at his home in White City. Ted was heard for decades on WQCS as the voice of news, public service announcements, underwriting announcements, and other station production. Though he retired from WQCS two years ago, his voice can still be heard on announcements. Ted was one of the first Indian River Junior College graduates and served in the United States Army after his IRJC graduation. He worked closely with the highest officials in the land, traveling the world with Presidents Johnson and Nixon, and received both the Presidential Service Badge and Joint Service Commendation Medal.

Currently there is no information on services. More information is available at the Haisley Funeral Home website: Ted Burrows