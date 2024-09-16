Donate
Sheriff's Office: Would-Be Trump Assassin Arrested in Martin County

Published September 16, 2024 at 8:19 AM EDT
I-95 Northbound was closed for much of Sunday Afternoon after the capture of an alleged gunman who was targeting President Trump in West Palm Beach.
According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the suspect in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump was arrested on I-95 Northbound on Sunday afternoon, after he fled Palm Beach County.

Ryan Routh, 58, was spotted by Secret Service with an AK-47 rifle pointed inside the golf course where Trump was playing. A Secret Service officer fired shots in Routh's direction, causing Routh to flee, leaving his weapon, two backpacks, and a "Go-Pro" camera. A witness was able to spot Routh's black Nissan SUV, and provide a description and license plate number to authorities.

After a BOLO was issued, the Martin County Sheriff's office got a hit on the plates traveling Northbound on I-95. The office set up a roadblock, and apprehended Routh without incident near Exit 110, Martin Highway.

NPR News will have continuing coverage of this story throughout the day.
