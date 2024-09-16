Sheriff's Office: Would-Be Trump Assassin Arrested in Martin County

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the suspect in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump was arrested on I-95 Northbound on Sunday afternoon, after he fled Palm Beach County.

Ryan Routh, 58, was spotted by Secret Service with an AK-47 rifle pointed inside the golf course where Trump was playing. A Secret Service officer fired shots in Routh's direction, causing Routh to flee, leaving his weapon, two backpacks, and a "Go-Pro" camera. A witness was able to spot Routh's black Nissan SUV, and provide a description and license plate number to authorities.

After a BOLO was issued, the Martin County Sheriff's office got a hit on the plates traveling Northbound on I-95. The office set up a roadblock, and apprehended Routh without incident near Exit 110, Martin Highway.

NPR News will have continuing coverage of this story throughout the day.