Latinos in Pennsylvania could be key to deciding who wins the presidency

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

The Latino vote could be decisive in this year's presidential election, including in the swing state of Pennsylvania. The largely Puerto Rican population there has deep ties to Democrats, and engaging those communities is one key to the party's success. NPR's Ashley Lopez reports.

ENEIDA RIVERA: We have one Democrat, one independent.

ASHLEY LOPEZ, BYLINE: Eneida Rivera is walking through a largely Puerto Rican neighborhood in north Philadelphia on a Sunday morning with a list of some potential voters she's hoping to talk to.

RIVERA: Hello.

NOREIMA PAULINA: Hello.

RIVERA: Good morning.

(CROSSTALK)

LOPEZ: She's asking folks if they're registered to vote for the upcoming presidential election and if they know who they're going to vote for. In this case, Noreima Paulina tells Rivera she hasn't made up her mind.

PAULINA: No. No. (Speaking Spanish).

RIVERA: (Speaking Spanish).

PAULINA: (Speaking Spanish).

RIVERA: (Speaking Spanish)?

LOPEZ: And this is when Rivera launches into her pitch - a pitch for Vice President Kamala Harris tailor-made for Puerto Rican voters like Paulina.

RIVERA: (Speaking Spanish).

LOPEZ: Rivera says that former President Donald Trump didn't help Puerto Ricans after Hurricane Maria. And she mentions that controversial video of him throwing paper goods at a group of people when he visited the island after the storm. Rivera says that exchange went pretty well.

RIVERA: You can see she's undecided, but she's still leaning towards us.

LOPEZ: This canvassing effort was put together by the SEIU. Jami Contreras is the chair of the union's Latino caucus. They're flying dozens of their Spanish-speaking members to battleground states ahead of the election, and they started in Pennsylvania.

JAMIE CONTRERAS: In Pennsylvania, there is over 590,000 Latino voters, 490,000 of which are Puerto Rican or of Puerto Rican descent. And so the vast majority of the folks here today are Puerto Rican, 20 of them from the island, talking to our Puerto Rican community about how they can make a difference in this election.

LOPEZ: That number of Latino voters is around seven times more than the winning margin in the state in 2020. And even though Trump has made inroads with Latino voters writ large, UCLA's Rodrigo Dominguez-Villegas says the fact that the Latino population is largely Puerto Rican and Pennsylvania helps Democrats.

RODRIGO DOMINGUEZ-VILLEGAS: People of Puerto Rican descent across the country have shown to be some of the voters that have shifted the least towards Republican.

LOPEZ: But he says there's a turnout gap to contend with. He says Latino turnout in Pennsylvania is often between 53 to 60%, while white voters have a turnout that's upwards of 80%. One of those neighborhoods where turnout has been pretty low lately is Hunting Park, a predominantly Latino neighborhood in Philadelphia. Monica Parrilla owns an auto body shop there, and she says it's been pretty disheartening.

MONICA PARRILLA: Sometimes I feel so defeated. I know how important it is to vote.

LOPEZ: Parrilla was once a campaign manager for a Democratic state representative, and since then, she's been making it her civic duty to try to get others in the neighborhood to care about elections. But she says it hasn't been easy in the last several years.

PARRILLA: Convincing Latinos in general, I think the convincing part and the defeat started with Trump. It was either I'm not going to vote at all 'cause my vote doesn't count or the candidates we have are crap.

LOPEZ: Edward Bonilla is one of those voters who doesn't like his options. He owns a grocery store a Hunting Park. And he says, as a business owner, he likes Trump a little more than Harris.

EDWARD BONILLA: I think the economy way better when he were a president, you know. Last four year, like as business owners, there was better - the economy.

LOPEZ: But Bonilla is Dominican, and he doesn't like that Trump has denigrated Haitian immigrants who are from the same island. So he says he might end up not voting altogether. Sonia Concepcion, who was shopping in Bonilla's store at the time, says she is going to vote, and she's definitely going to vote for Harris.

SONIA CONCEPCION: She represents a lot of growth, a lot of positive things, things that I think will get America back on track, where Trump his actions speak not than words, what he's done.

LOPEZ: Concepcion is Puerto Rican, and she says she hears a lot of women in her community excited to vote for Harris. But some voters need more nudging. The Harris campaign is spending $3 million on a radio ad buy in Spanish-language markets throughout the state. And this past weekend, Harris' running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, held a rally in Allentown, which is part of what's called the Latino corridor in Pennsylvania.

MIKE TOLEDO: There are more Latinos along that corridor in Central PA than there are Latinos in Philadelphia or Pittsburgh.

LOPEZ: That's Mike Toledo with El Centro Hispano in Reading, Pa. He says there are a bunch of cities and towns along 222 North, like Bethlehem, Allentown and Reading, that have fast-growing Latino populations. He says anyone who wants to pick up Latino votes should spend a lot of time and money in Central PA.

TOLEDO: I believe the campaign that comes into our community and makes the case is going to put themselves in a very favorable position with our community.

LOPEZ: Toledo says he hasn't yet seen a flood of resources coming into Reading. However, the Trump campaign set up an office in the heart of downtown months ago. Angel Figueroa, a Latino activist in the area, says he's concerned Democrats are missing an opportunity by not focusing more on these communities.

ANGEL FIGUEROA: You know, typically, at this time, we would have typical Caribbean style elections, caravanas, sound trucks, everything you could think of to have this consistency, and it's sort of like heading towards a celebration. And that's how Latinos come out and vote.

LOPEZ: Even though the GOP is unlikely to win Pennsylvania's Latino vote, this is a state where margins are slim, and every vote matters. Figueroa says cities like Reading helped Democrats win the White House four years ago, and he says he thinks it will be the same this year.

Ashley Lopez, NPR News.

