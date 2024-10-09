Wed. 2 p.m. Milton update: Milton moves to the NNE, slowing down a bit, inching closer to Florida

Versión en español abajo

Wed. 2 p.m. update:

The National Hurricane Center is providing hourly updates on Milton´s position. It is moving to the NNE at about 16 mph. A turn to the northeast is expected later today; the hurricane will slow down a bit with this turn. Tropical storm-force winds are just offshore, and windier conditions will move onto the Peninsula. Milton is growing in size as the wind shear has started to dent the system a bit, and this is also reflected in a downward trend of the maximum sustained winds, now at 130 mph.

There won´t be any major changes until the National Hurricane Center releases their full advisory at 5 p.m. Please check back then.

Wednesday 11 a.m. update:

Winds have started to pick up across South and Central Florida, and the weather is quickly deteriorating. Residents must be in their safe places now. Rain bands will move in, creating torrential rains, gusty winds, and thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes. There is a tornado watch in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday. This means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop within these rainbands.

This is the tornado for which the warning is up. Seen from Sunrise, Florida looking west. Expect more tornado warnings through out the day and building over the peninsula as Milton’s rain-bands push through.

Milton continues as a very strong hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph and moving northeast at about 17 mph. This general forward speed is expected before making landfall in the west central coast of Florida late Wednesday or very early Thursday. Milton will continue to be very symmetric. There is a chance that Milton will get an influx of dry air from the south, which will expand its wind field, likely doubling its size, which would create more power outages with the possible fall of trees and power lines across Central Florida and to a lesser extend parts of South Florida. Also, with drier air filtering into Milton, the rainbands could become more sporadic across Southern Florida, but the winds will stay strong there. Try not to venture out because the gusts could break tree limbs or make loose objects fly.

Please do not focus on Milton's track line. Impacts will extend well beyond its track and the cone. The average margin of error at hours is about 40 miles. So, if you are within 40 miles of the line, your location is still at play for landfall. As Milton's eye wall goes through replacement cycles, its center will have fluctuations, which will cause slight shifts in the track.

Milton's fluctuates, but it will still be very strong.

Milton will approach the West Coast of Florida as a major category hurricane. Please do not let your guard down, as you will hear that this system is weakening. This means it’s coming down on categories, but be sure that this will be a catastrophic storm that will cause extensive damage and, unfortunately, loss of lives.

IMPACTS OF MAJOR HURRICANE MILTON

The west coast of Florida - from the Tampa area southward to Southwest Florida. Milton is a very powerful hurricane that will push water onshore for a prolonged period of time. After Milton makes landfall, the wind shifts, and the strong onshore flow will continue even as Milton bisects the Peninsula.

The deepest water will occur near the immediate coast. The storm surge from Englewood to the Anclote River, including the Tampa Bay area, will be catastrophic. In some spots, it can surpass 13 feet. Across Southwest Florida, the storm surge will range between 4 and 12 feet.

Inland Central Florida—The winds will be strong, even across inland Central Florida. Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, maximum sustained winds could be at least 90 mph and likely higher than 100 mph with stronger gusts.

Rainfall will be the highest across portions of Central Florida. Through Sunday, the rainfall will range between 8 to 12 inches across Central Florida, with some isolated amounts that could exceed 15 inches.

South Florida— Expect the worst weather between Wednesday evening and Thursday's first part of the day. Tropical storms force winds between 45 and 60 mph. Remember that if the track keeps shifting south, the higher end of the range will be experienced.

Rain bands could produce gusty winds, and a few tornadoes are possible within the rain bands. Some areas could receive up to 6 inches of rain, and some isolated spots with higher amounts.

North Florida— The East Coast of Florida is under a hurricane warning. This includes the St. John's River, from Sebastian in Northwood to South Carolina. Storm surges could reach 3 feet in some areas and up to 5 feet in the St. John's River.

With a more southward trend, rainfall totals have decreased across Northeast Florida. The heaviest amounts will fall south of Duval County. Rain totals between 3 and 5 inches, with the heaviest amounts falling in the southern fridge of North Florida. Residents must stay aware because if the trajectory changes to the north, the rainfall will increase.

Miércoles 2 p.m. Actualización de Milton: Milton se mueve hacia el NNE, disminuyendo un poco la velocidad y acercándose a Florida

Miércoles, actualización a las 2 p. m.:

El Centro Nacional de Huracanes está brindando actualizaciones cada hora sobre la posición de Milton. Se está moviendo hacia el NNE a aproximadamente 16 mph. Se espera que gire hacia el noreste más tarde hoy; el huracán disminuirá un poco su velocidad con este giro. Los vientos con fuerza de tormenta tropical están justo en la costa y las condiciones más ventosas se trasladarán a la península. Milton está creciendo en tamaño a medida que la cizalladura del viento ha comenzado a hacer mella en el sistema, y esto también se refleja en una tendencia descendente de los vientos máximos sostenidos, ahora en 130 mph.

No habrá cambios importantes hasta que el Centro Nacional de Huracanes publique su aviso completo a las 5 p.m. Vuelva a consultarlo en ese momento.

Miércoles 11 a.m. Actualización de Milton: Los preparativos deberían estar completos; las condiciones del tiempo se deteriora rápidamente, vigilancia por tornados

Los vientos han comenzado a aumentar en el sur y centro de Florida, y las condiciones del tiempo se está deteriorando rápidamente. Los residentes deben estar en sus lugares seguros ahora. Las bandas de lluvia se moverán hacia adentro, creando lluvias torrenciales, vientos racheados y tormentas eléctricas que podrían producir tornados. Hay una vigilancia de tornado vigente hasta las 9 p.m. del miércoles. Esto significa que las condiciones son favorables para que se desarrollen tornados dentro de estas bandas de lluvia.

Milton continúa como un huracán muy fuerte con vientos máximos sostenidos de 145 mph y moviéndose hacia el noreste a aproximadamente 17 mph. Se espera esta velocidad de avance general antes de tocar tierra en la costa oeste central de Florida a fines del miércoles o muy temprano el jueves. Milton continuará muy simétrico. Existe la posibilidad de que Milton reciba una afluencia de aire seco desde el sur, lo que expandirá su campo de viento, probablemente duplicando su tamaño, lo que crearía más cortes de energía con la posible caída de árboles y líneas eléctricas en todo el centro de Florida y, en menor medida, en partes del sur de Florida. Además, con el aire más seco filtrándose en Milton, las bandas de lluvia podrían volverse más esporádicas en el sur de Florida, pero los vientos se mantendrán fuertes allí. Trate de no aventurarse porque las ráfagas podrían romper ramas de árboles o hacer volar cualquier objeto suelto.

Por favor, no se concentre en la línea de trayectoria de Milton. Los impactos se extenderán mucho más allá de su trayectoria y más allá del cono. El margen de error promedio en horas es de aproximadamente 40 millas. Por lo tanto, si se encuentra a 40 millas de la línea, su ubicación aún es un factor en juego para la llegada a tierra. A medida que la pared del ojo de Milton pasa por ciclos de reemplazo, habrá fluctuaciones en su centro, lo que provocará ligeros cambios en la trayectoria.

Milton fluctúa, pero seguirá siendo muy fuerte.

Milton se acercará a la costa oeste de Florida como un huracán de categoría mayor. Por favor, no baje la guardia, ya que escuchará que este sistema se está debilitando. Esto significa que está bajando en categorías, pero tenga la seguridad de que será una tormenta catastrófica que causará daños extensos y, lamentablemente, pérdida de vidas.

IMPACTOS DEL GRAN HURACÁN MILTON

La costa oeste de Florida, desde el área de Tampa hacia el sur hasta el suroeste de Florida. Milton es un huracán muy poderoso que empujará el agua hacia la costa durante un período prolongado de tiempo. Después de que Milton toque tierra, el viento cambia y el fuerte flujo hacia la costa continuará incluso cuando Milton divida la península.

El agua más profunda se producirá cerca de la costa inmediata. La marejada ciclónica desde Englewood hasta el río Anclote, incluida el área de la bahía de Tampa, será catastrófica. En algunos lugares, puede superar los 13 pies. En todo el suroeste de Florida, la marejada ciclónica oscilará entre 4 y 12 pies.

Interior de Florida central: los vientos serán fuertes, incluso en el interior de Florida central. Desde el miércoles por la noche hasta el jueves por la mañana, los vientos máximos sostenidos podrían ser de al menos 90 mph y probablemente más de 100 mph con ráfagas más fuertes.

Las precipitaciones serán más abundantes en partes del centro de Florida. Hasta el domingo, las precipitaciones oscilarán entre 8 y 12 pulgadas en el centro de Florida, con algunas cantidades aisladas que podrían superar las 15 pulgadas.

Sur de Florida: se espera el peor clima entre el miércoles por la noche y la primera parte del día del jueves. Las tormentas tropicales fuerzan vientos de entre 45 y 60 mph. Recuerde que si la trayectoria sigue cambiando hacia el sur, se experimentará el extremo superior del rango.

Las bandas de lluvia podrían producir vientos racheados y es posible que se produzcan algunos tornados dentro de las bandas de lluvia. Algunas áreas podrían recibir hasta 6 pulgadas de lluvia y algunos puntos aislados con cantidades mayores.

Norte de Florida: la costa este de Florida está bajo advertencia de huracán. Esto incluye el río St. John's, desde Sebastian en Northwood hasta Carolina del Sur. Las marejadas ciclónicas podrían alcanzar los 3 pies en algunas áreas y hasta 5 pies en el río St. John's.

Con una tendencia más al sur, los totales de lluvia han disminuido en el noreste de Florida. Las cantidades más fuertes caerán al sur del condado de Duval. Los totales de lluvia estarán entre 3 y 5 pulgadas, y las cantidades más fuertes caerán en la zona sur del norte de Florida. Deben estar atentos, porque si la trayctoria cambia un poco más al norte los acumulados aumentarían

