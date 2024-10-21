PSL Seeking Input on Changes to Food Truck Ordinance

Food trucks are an increasingly popular way to provide a variety of dining options. To ensure there is a clear understanding of food truck operations within the community, the City of Port St. Lucie is proposing an ordinance that will provide clear guidance.



The City of Port St. Lucie is seeking input from food truck owners, businesses that work with them, and residents who frequent them as it reviews potential new regulations. An open house will be held for people to drop in, gather information, ask questions, and give feedback.

Meeting Date: Tuesday, Oct. 29

Time: 5:30-7 p.m.

Location: Port St. Lucie City Hall Council Chambers, 121 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd.

The City will consider adopting new regulations that can provide clarity for food trucks operating within Port St. Lucie city limits. Among the considerations in the proposed new ordinance are increasing and defining permitted locations, hours of operations, and operating requirements.

“We recognize the vital role that food trucks play in enhancing our local economy and culture,” said Carmen Capezzuto, Director of Neighborhood Services for the City of Port St. Lucie. “By developing one of the most business-friendly programs in Florida, we are committed to supporting our culinary entrepreneurs and ensuring that residents and visitors alike can enjoy the diverse flavors our food trucks have to offer.”

