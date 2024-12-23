Hanukkah and Christmas will be celebrated this year on the same day: December 25

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

This year, the first night of Hanukkah falls on Christmas. That means many interfaith homes will be celebrating both holidays. Some are even calling it Christmakkah. For kids, this can mean the best week - two holidays, all the lights and, of course, all the presents. But for parents trying to navigate two very different traditions with meaning, it's a bit more challenging. NPR's Sarah Ventre has more on how people celebrate together.

BEN LIEBERMAN: 'Cause, like...

ANNABEL LIEBERMAN: It's a fake tree 'cause we don't like getting...

BEN: A real tree gets too sappy.

SARAH VENTRE, BYLINE: In Morristown, New Jersey, Ben and Annabel Lieberman show off their sparkly, well-decorated Christmas tree.

BEN: We have, like, my mom's, like, childhood dolls and stuff in the tree. We have...

ANNABEL: We have these two that we got from religious school, and they're like, ornaments, actually. They look like ornaments.

VENTRE: Annabel is pointing to two Stars of David made of blue-painted popsicle sticks. They're nestled in the tree alongside snowmen and lights. Hanging from the mantle, the kids point to what they call blue Hanukkah stockings next to red Christmas ones. There's an advent calendar and dreidels. Ben and Annabel's mom, Petra Wiehe-Lieberman, is Christian.

PETRA WIEHE-LIEBERMAN: It's about honoring family and that the traditions are really important because of our connections to our family and to our heritage.

VENTRE: And their dad, Lance Lieberman, is Jewish.

LANCE LIEBERMAN: I have to say, in terms of the journey of interfaith, which was - certainly wasn't my envision of how my adult life and marriage was going to be, but it's been good.

VENTRE: When Petra and Lance got together, neither of them wanted to give up their religion. And for a while, it was fine. But when they had kids, they knew they had to make some decisions.

LIEBERMAN: You know, when we agreed to get married, I asked. I was like, oh, I want - I wanted her to agree to raise the - for - to raise the kids Jewish.

VENTRE: Rabbi Robyn Frisch of the nonprofit 18Doors works with people in interfaith relationships, specifically when one half of the couple is Jewish. She says this view is common.

ROBYN FRISCH: For Jews, we've - you know, no matter where you grew up, the chances are, even if it's a very Jewish area, you're likely to have been in the minority.

VENTRE: Which means for Jewish partners, bringing Christmas and Christianity into a home can be uncomfortable.

FRISCH: I think for people who are Jewish, it can feel very threatening. And it can feel like really giving in to the majority culture and losing what you are and that unique part of yourself.

VENTRE: Petra and Lance have chosen to blend the two faiths, not just for winter celebrations but throughout the year. Petra sits on the board of her family's synagogue and also teaches Sunday school at her church. Her oldest child is preparing for his bar mitzvah and also goes to Christian summer camp. But many families celebrate the holidays separately, like Reverend Emily Brewer and Eric Eingold. They're a Christian and Jewish interfaith couple in Brooklyn. Emily told Eric on their first date that she was studying to be a Christian minister. Usually, that kind of revelation made first dates kind of awkward, but not for Eric.

ERIC EINGOLD: I thought it was really cool.

VENTRE: Once they decided to get married and raise a family, they went to premarital counseling so they could be purposeful about how they'd build a home and family. And they realized...

EMILY BREWER: That it was really important to us to have a child who was raised with both traditions and saw them as distinct and can choose one one day, can reject them both, can figure out how, in his own way, to integrate them or hold them together. Maybe not integrate, but hold them together.

VENTRE: They have a 4-year-old son who is learning about Judaism and Christianity. This year, Emily will be leading services on Christmas Eve at her church. The next morning, the family will wake up early and fly to Tennessee to be with Emily's relatives, with their Hanukkah menorah in tow.

BREWER: We'll probably have our traditional Christmas lunch there. And then - we were just talking about this today. At sundown, we'll have packed our hanukkiah, Eric's hanukkiah, and some candles, and we'll do Hanukkah there.

EINGOLD: Yeah. Dreidel - we have one around here somewhere we should pack and bring with us.

VENTRE: Both couples say that even though it can be challenging to raise interfaith children, there's beauty in it. Here's Petra Wiehe-Lieberman again.

WIEHE-LIEBERMAN: I feel like what I have gained is so much more and that we have both had to be more intentional.

VENTRE: For interfaith families, the quiet choices they make about how to raise their children - this week, those choices are a lot more public. Is there a tree or a menorah in the window? Are they and their children praying the Mass or reciting Hebrew blessings? And will they say Merry Christmas or Hanukkah sameach? This year, it's probably both.

Sarah Ventre, NPR News.

