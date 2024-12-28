Cold front brings severe weather threat for parts of Florida, several more fronts to start 2025

We have a cold front pushing eastward across the Southeast. Between Saturday night and Sunday morning, this cold front will increase the chance of severe thunderstorms, especially across the Panhandle. The most significant risk for tornadoes will be mainly across the western portion of the panhandle through around 2 a.m. Sunday. Storms could also bring damaging wind gusts and small hail.

Tornado Watch for Escambia, Okaloosa, and Santa Rosa County until 2:00am CST. Details on the Florida Storms app. #flwx pic.twitter.com/mhNc0X04x1 — Florida Storms (@FloridaStorms) December 29, 2024

By the morning hours on Sunday, the storm activity will be more broken, but there could still be a few isolated storms that could turn severe. Expect the shower and thunderstorm activity to continue eastward but take over the entire peninsula at some point on Sunday as the cold front retracts northward. Still, plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico takes over Florida. This cold front will not bring cold temperatures across Florida. A little bit of cooler air will filter across the panhandle in north Florida, but temperatures will rise again on Monday as the winds will shift and be mainly from the west.

Rainfall and timing

The rain and thunderstorm activity through Monday will be the highest across the western portion of the Panhandle. Some areas could receive up to 3.5 inches of rain, and some isolated spots could reach 4 inches across north Florida and Central Florida. The rain will range between one and 2 inches. South Florida could also have some isolated areas with up to 3 inches of rain. Southeast Florida will also stay with rainfall that will be more prolific on Sunday morning, with some isolated storms pushing through the area. The rainy conditions should dry up by the late afternoon, but the clouds will stay put. Rain totals for South Florida could range between one and 2 inches on Sunday.

Cold front moves through the Florida Panhandle but retracts northward early next week.

More cold fronts sweep through the first few days of 2025!

We’re waiting for the next stronger cold front to arrive in Florida by the start of next year. The cold front will push through the Florida Panhandle by New Year’s Eve. Luckily, this one seems primarily dry, but it will be the first of several cold fronts moving through the Sunshine State by the first days of 2025. A major cooldown is expected by Friday morning across North Florida, with temperatures falling even colder for Friday morning. The Panhandle could wake up with temperatures between the mid and upper 30s by Friday morning and similar on Saturday morning.

Goooood Morning and Happy Weekend!



🌦️Some showers and storms are possible later today into tomorrow ahead of an approaching front.



🌡️ Temperatures won't take too much of a hit until a second cold front passes through the region around mid-week.#FLwx pic.twitter.com/mh4fV2lVxg — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) December 28, 2024

Central Florida will have low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s on Friday and Saturday mornings. By Saturday morning, South Florida will get the coolest air, with temperatures in the low- to mid-50s. Inland locations could have temperatures in the mid-40s.

