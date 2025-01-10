TikTok will ask the Supreme Court to strike down a law that could ban the app in days
TikTok will be asking the Supreme Court to strike down a law that could ban the app in a matter of days. The Justice Department says the law should be upheld, since it considers China a national security threat. TikTok's parent company is based in Beijing. The wild card is President-elect Donald Trump, who has asked the high court to not rule to allow him to cut a deal that would save the service.
