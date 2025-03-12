Multi-day severe weather forecast for Florida's Panhandle & possibly North Florida

A weakening low-pressure system will turn into a trough and cross over the Southeast between Thursday and Friday. This is the same system that has produced severe weather across North Texas through Arkansas on Wednesday night. Although the system is weakening, there is still the chance for some isolated severe storms to cross parts of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts in the afternoon and evening.

One trough moves through near the Panhandle on Thursday into Friday, and a larger low-pressure system with its front passes through this weekend, producing more days with severe weather risk.

The morning will start with a few clouds and some scattered thunderstorms. By the early afternoon, a few thunderstorms could be across the western portion of the Panhandle. These will move eastward and could become more prolific, but they will still be scattered by the afternoon and evening. Areas between Panama City and Tallahassee, mainly north of I-10, should monitor the weather closely between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. as there could be an impulse of energy arriving that could produce damaging wind gusts and hail. Frequent lightning is also possible. If you have plans outdoors, monitoring the weather closely and having a safe place to go in case you hear thunder is best. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

A much larger system moves east this weekend, increasing the severe threat across the Panhandle and North Florida.

The next system arrives at the end of the week and moves through the weekend.

An extensive storm that has been bringing torrential rains, heavy mountain snow, and strong winds across the West Coast and mountains will move east rapidly by late Friday and Saturday. It will extend from the southern portion of the Great Lakes to the Deep South, including the Florida Panhandle. Still, it will mainly affect the western extreme of the Panhandle during this time period.

By Saturday afternoon into the evening and through Sunday, there will be an increasing chance for more severe storms due to the front that will be sweeping through the Panhandle from west to east, producing some severe storms, including the risk for damaging winds, large hail, and a couple of tornadoes, can't be ruled out.

A multi-day severe weather episode is still expected Friday (3/14) and Saturday (3/15) from the Mississippi Valley and Midwest into the Southeast and Ohio Valley. All severe hazards will be possible. Stay tuned to https://t.co/3NvWzyJNmj for future outlook updates. pic.twitter.com/VmTFVEB3GI — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 12, 2025

We will continue to monitor this closely and provide you with prompt updates throughout the week and the weekend.

