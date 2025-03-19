'Courage the Cowardly Dog' head writer David Steven Cohen dies at 58

Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from Mars rovers and failed telescope launches to exploring Antarctica's hidden life and 3D scans of the planet. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through the looking glass" and "Migration."