How to dismantle democracy: Lessons aspiring autocrats may take from Hungary's Orban

In the past 15 years as Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban has steadily chipped away at democracy there.

PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBAN: (Non-English language spoken).

KELLY: In a speech last month, the 61-year-old leader said there's a special place in hell reserved for opposition politicians, judges, journalists and those in civil society. As NPR's Rob Schmitz reports from Budapest, Orban's strategies are being studied and, in some places, copied by politicians in democracies throughout the West.

ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: Atop a cobblestone hill overlooking the Danube River and the medieval lanes of Budapest, tour groups surround a changing of the guard ceremony in front of a 13th century baroque castle.

SCHMITZ: Across the square, construction crews rebuild the centuries-old palace complex. That's where politician Akos Hadhazy guides a tour of his own.

AKOS HADHAZY: (Non-English language spoken).

SCHMITZ: "We are at the Buda Castle. And if you're looking for a symbolic place for corruption, power and the waste of public money, this is a beautiful venue for that," says Hadhazy as a Chinese tour group marches by. Hadhazy is an independent member of Hungary's Parliament. He routinely gives tours showcasing the corruption of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government.

HADHAZY: (Non-English language spoken).

SCHMITZ: "The offices for the prime minister and his ministers used to be down there next to the Parliament building," he says, pointing to Budapest's other big, pointy-towered tourist attraction. "But Orban decided he wanted to move here into a castle. Even Matyas Rakosi, Hungary's most brutal communist dictator, refused to move his office here, but Orban wants to play king," says Hadhazy, "so the national gallery may soon be forced to move out of the castle to make way for him."

SCHMITZ: All this construction, Hadhazy says, represents Orban's gifts to cronies in the form of lucrative contracts while ensuring Orban can survey his kingdom from above the capital. Viktor Orban is in his fourth consecutive term as prime minister of Hungary. In that time, he has dismantled democratic checks and balances, taking control of the country's media, civil society and universities, and consolidated power in himself and his Fidesz party. His step-by-step dismantling of Hungary's democracy is a point of fascination for political scientists around the world, including those advising the Trump administration. But Hadhazy says Orban is an easy read.

HADHAZY: (Non-English language spoken).

SCHMITZ: "It's not like Orban is a genius politician," he says. "He received his sheet music from Vladimir Putin, who came into power when oil prices were high. He channeled that money into oligarchs, and in return, they bought up Russia's independent media. Orban franchised that model here in Hungary," says Hadhazy, "except he used European Union funds." The European Union has since frozen funding to Hungary, but not before Orban took control of much of the country's independent media. What's left of Hungary's independent press can be found in nooks and crannies like this one.

UNIDENTIFIED JOURNALIST #1: (Non-English language spoken).

UNIDENTIFIED JOURNALIST #2: (Non-English language spoken).

UNIDENTIFIED JOURNALIST #1: (Non-English language spoken).

UNIDENTIFIED JOURNALIST #3: (Non-English language spoken).

SCHMITZ: In a tiny apartment in Central Budapest, a few dozen journalists from what used to be prominent newspapers that were one by one forced to shut down by Orban's government have formed their own newspaper, Magyar Hang, or Hungarian Voice.

CSABA LUKACS: So we started from zero.

SCHMITZ: Csaba Lukacs is managing director of the paper.

LUKACS: Nobody was brave enough to print in Hungary, so we have to find the printing company outside from the country. Until now, our newspaper is printed in Slovakia in Bratislava, so we have to organize every week transportation of the newspaper.

SCHMITZ: Hungarian Voice is funded almost entirely through subscriptions, says Lukacs. He says it's the only conservative paper in Hungary that is not part of the state propaganda apparatus. Lukacs says Orban has stripped away press freedom in a step-by-step process over the years.

LUKACS: We are not yet in Turkey because the journalists will be not jailed yet. We are not in Russia because nobody was falling out from the windows yet, but day by day, we are getting closer.

SCHMITZ: And day by day, he says, Viktor Orban's attacks on the media and civil society get worse.

ORBAN: (Non-English language spoken).

SCHMITZ: Last month, in a speech commemorating Hungary's 1848 revolution against the Habsburg Empire, Orban said, "we will dismantle the financial machinery that bought politicians, judges, journalists, pseudo civil organizations and political activists." He called these groups stink bugs who have survived the winter and need to be eradicated. A special circle of hell, declared Orban, awaits them.

ORBAN: (Non-English language spoken).

(LAUGHTER)

ORBAN: (Non-English language spoken).

SCHMITZ: Political scientist Peter Kreko says Orban is targeting the last bastions of Western democracy in Hungary.

PETER KREKO: Orban just thinks that the West is unable to survive, and democratic and liberal practices of the West have weakened the West.

SCHMITZ: Kreko has mapped out the process Orban has taken to dismantle Hungary's democracy. Orban began, he says, by weakening Hungary's courts, filling them with loyalists. He then applied pressure on media companies, either turning them into state propaganda or putting them out of business. Then, says Kreko, Orban took control over universities, appointing leaders loyal to him. Kreko says Orban focused on ridding Hungary of any institution capable of checking his power. And he says he sees similarities to how President Donald Trump is carrying out his second term in office. The difference, says Kreko, is the pace at which Trump is operating.

KREKO: I think Trump went further in two months than Orban could in 15 years. The United States, it reminds me of a constitutional coup where everything happens very rapidly.

SCHMITZ: In public speeches, President Trump has called Orban fantastic, respected, and said nobody is a better leader than the Hungarian prime minister. And while Orban has boasted that his party has shared his strategies with Trump advisers, Kreko doubts the help was very meaningful. He says Hungary serves as more of a conservative fantasy land that MAGA Republicans can aspire to.

KREKO: So Hungary as the country where you don't have immigrants, where you don't have woke issues, when gender ideology is not dominant and when family values is strong. So this is clearly a construction of Hungary that has nothing to do with reality.

SCHMITZ: That's because, says Kreko, Hungary is surrounded by Europe and its open society.

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST: (Vocalizing).

SCHMITZ: Budapest's annual Pride Parade is one of Europe's largest. Last month, Orban's party pushed a new law through Parliament that has banned any assembly that, quote, "promotes homosexuality" in order to, quote, "protect children." This week, Hungary's Parliament passed an amendment to the Constitution doing the same.

At a cafe in Budapest, Pride Parade spokesperson Johanna Majercsik says this new law will likely go further than banning the Pride Parade.

JOHANNA MAJERCSIK: So if the government succeeds in banning such a peaceful protest, that means that in the future, they will be able to ban or restrict any other peaceful event, any other peaceful demonstration organized by another social group.

SCHMITZ: Many other Hungarians agree.

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting in non-English language).

SCHMITZ: After this public assembly law passed, tens of thousands of people halted traffic and bridges in the capital in what have become weekly protests. Critics of the new law say Orban is using the LGBTQ community as a tool to shut down the right of Hungarian citizens to freely assemble in peaceful protests like these, particularly at a time when the opposition to Orban's rule is beginning to gain momentum. But political analysts say Orban, nearing the end of his fourth consecutive term as Hungary's prime minister, appears to be, yet again, adapting his step-by-step strategy to hold on to power for as long as he can. Rob Schmitz, NPR News, Budapest.

