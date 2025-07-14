Port St. Lucie invites residents to become ambassadors

PORT ST. LUCIE — The City of Port St. Lucie is offering its popular City University (City U) program, providing residents with a unique opportunity to learn about local government operations.

Since its inception in 2016, over 600 residents have completed the nine-week course, which covers a variety of city functions and includes presentations from key city leaders.

"We're inviting residents to go behind the scenes and learn what the staff are doing," said Melissa Yunas, engagement and marketing team manager for the city.

Port St. Lucie The 2024 historical homes tour as part of City U.

The free program is designed to foster civic engagement by offering in-depth insights into how the city operates. Each week features different topics, ranging from city governance to public safety.

The first week of the course includes presentations from City Manager Jesus Merejo and the City Attorney, followed by discussions on One PSL and how to report issues. Subsequent weeks focus on topics such as crime scene demonstrations and strategic initiatives led by the city council.

Port St. Lucie Law enforcement conducts K9 demo for City U students.

"Each week we have something really incredible planned," Yunas said.

One of the key elements of the program is the opportunity for graduates to become City Ambassadors, allowing them to speak on behalf of the city and spread awareness about local issues. City Ambassadors are equipped with talking points on relevant topics, empowering them to share knowledge in community settings like churches and neighborhood groups.

"Once you've done that, you can apply to be a city ambassador," Yunas explained. "We empower you to educate."

Yunas said that residents who participate in the program are not just learning for themselves but also helping to educate others.

"Residents want to be educated. This is an opportunity for them to learn more about it, and also spread the word."

The program is not limited to retirees; it attracts people from all walks of life. "It's really popular. It's not just people who are retired. It's a variation of all people who come to these classes," Yunas said.

Classes are held every Wednesday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 121 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd. Registration opens Monday, July 22, and space is limited to 100 participants. Those who are unable to attend in person can access the program online through City U On Demand, which allows for flexible learning at home.

"Definitely register early," Yunas urged. "In probably one or two days, we will fill up really quickly."

For those who prefer in-person interaction, the course offers a more hands-on experience with opportunities for one-on-one discussions with city staff.

"The in-person version is more hands-on, one-on-one, talking to people, asking questions," she said. "The online version, though great, isn't as interactive."

The City U program empowers residents by equipping them with knowledge about their local government and encouraging active participation in civic life.

For more information or to register, visit the City of Port St. Lucie’s official website.