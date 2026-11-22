Annual open enrollment is underway for Medicare, the federal program that provides health insurance to roughly 70 million people. The coverage choices are complex and often consequential.

Open enrollment runs through Dec. 7. The plan you choose takes effect on Jan. 1, for the full calendar year.

Build-your-own Medicare menu

Medicare provides health insurance to people 65 or older, as well as to some younger people with disabilities or certain health conditions. But it isn't one plan. It's more like a build-your-own-insurance menu.

Roughly half of beneficiaries are enrolled in traditional Medicare, which consists of Parts A and B. Administered by the federal government, the plan covers hospital stays, skilled nursing care, doctor visits, outpatient care, and preventive screenings. Enrollees can typically see any healthcare provider who accepts Medicare, and they rarely need approval for diagnostic tests, such as MRIs and CT scans. However, there's no cap on out-of-pocket expenses in traditional Medicare, and it doesn't cover most prescriptions or dental, vision, or hearing services.

As a result, most traditional Medicare enrollees buy extra coverage from private insurance companies under Medicare Part D, the prescription drug plan. Some also buy a Medigap policy that covers the costs traditional Medicare leaves behind, such as deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance.

Medicare Advantage

This year, the other half of Medicare beneficiaries opted for privately offered, all-in-one managed-care plans known as Medicare Advantage, usually including prescription drug coverage, dental, and vision. The drawbacks are smaller networks and a greater likelihood that treatments and medications will require prior authorization. Like beneficiaries in traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage participants also pay Part B premiums.

"People really need to do their research before they enroll in Medicare, because there are trade-offs," said David Lipschutz, a co-director at the Center for Medicare Advocacy.

The hassle saves money

Every fall, insurers that offer Part D and Advantage plans send enrollees a critical document known as an Annual Notice of Change. It's a cheat sheet outlining what will be different in the following year: premiums, deductibles, covered drugs. Consumer advocates and Medicare experts say people sometimes make the costly mistake of throwing it out or filing it away without reading it. Can't find it? Call the insurer and ask for another copy.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services projects that the average Part D premium will increase less than $1 a month for a standalone prescription drug plan, describing the market as stable. But that average doesn't tell the whole story. An analysis by KFF, the health policy research nonprofit that includes KFF Health News, found that enrollees who stay in their prescription drug plan will see a 50% increase on average, from $34 to $51. About 10.4 million people could pay higher premiums, not including higher deductibles and coinsurance costs.

Jenny Kane / AP About 4 million people are in Medicare Advantage plans that won't be offered in 2027. If they do nothing, they'll be automatically enrolled in traditional Medicare.

Some beneficiaries who didn't have to pay monthly premiums in recent years will begin paying for prescription drug Part D coverage in 2027. While that change follows the 2025 introduction of federal caps on out-of-pocket drug expenses, it comes as the Trump administration is ending temporary federal subsidies that helped keep premiums down. The cap on out-of-pocket expenses for prescription drugs in 2027 will be $2,400, a total enrollees can opt tospread out over the course of the year.

Juliette Cubanski, who directs the Program on Medicare Policy at KFF, said people who don't shop around could be leaving money on the table.

"It is worth it to avoid any unpleasant surprises in the form of either higher premiums or higher cost sharing for covered services in 2027," she said.

Some plans no longer offered

An estimated 4.3 million people now have to look for a new Medicare Advantage or prescription drug plan after private insurers left the market. Those who want to stay in Medicare Advantage must select new coverage, or they'll be moved to traditional Medicare automatically. For those shopping for a new plan, low monthly premiums may be appealing, but it's important to read the fine print and add up the other costs.

"There are going to be, often, increases in cost sharing and copays, increases in out-of-pocket caps, and reductions in the scope of some of the extra benefits that Medicare Advantage plans provide," Lipschutz said.

So ask: Is my prescription covered? Is my pharmacy preferred? Is my doctor in-network? What does the dental benefit actually cover?

And pay attention to the out-of-pocket maximum for the Advantage plans, Cubanski said, so you know how much you might have to shell out in 2027.

"Look at that dollar value specifically," she said.

For those moving to traditional Medicare, it won't come with a drug plan, so enrollees must sign up for a new Part D plan if they want most prescriptions covered. Enrollees who miss that step when they are first eligible may not have drug coverage for the coming year, and they may face a late-enrollment penalty on their monthly premiums for life.

When selecting a drug plan, enrollees must also tell their insurer how they want to pay, either by getting a bill in the mail or by having the cost deducted from their Social Security. If you don't pick a payment plan, you could get dropped from coverage.

If enrollees elect to leave their Medicare Advantage plans for traditional Medicare within their first year of joining Medicare, they have a guaranteed right to buy a Medigap plan, with no health screening. After that, all bets are off: Insurers in most states can turn enrollees down or charge more because of a health condition. Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New York are exceptions.

Enrollees whose Advantage plans have not been renewed — and haven't been consolidated into another plan — can switch to traditional Medicare and buy a Medigap policy without a health screening, but they need to act before March.

For shopping help, think "SHIP"

Medicare experts advise enrollees to write down all their prescription drugs, as well as any procedures planned in the next year, such as a joint replacement or dental work, to help them decide which plan will cover their needs. Call a favorite doctor's office to see whether they are in-network for the plans being considered. Remember that brokers might earn commissions, especially on Advantage plans, and might not represent every plan.

For unbiased help, every state has a federally funded State Health Insurance Assistance Program that offers free plan counseling specific to your situation, in person and over the phone. To get help, go to the website at shiphelp.org/open-enrollment, email info@shiphelp.org, or call the SHIP National Technical Assistance Center at 877-839-2675.

A SHIP counselor can also help enrollees apply for benefits that help pay for Medicare premiums and prescription drug costs, such as the Medicare Savings Programs and Medicare Part D Extra Help.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF — the independent source for health policy research, polling, and journalism.



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