St. Johns River Water Management District Education and Outreach Coordinator Erin Reichel will give a presentation at the Friends of St. Sebastian River meeting, on water supply and quality issues, as well as flood protection and natural water systems. The meeting is Tuesday, May 26, 6pm at the North Indian River County Library, 1001 Sebastian Blvd. in Sebastian and all are welcome to attend. For more information visit www.fssr.org or call 772-202-0501.