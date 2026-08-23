International Coastal Cleanup at Blowing Rocks Preserve

Join us for a morning shoreline cleanup event to celebrate International Coastal Cleanup Day on at the preserve!

Plastic pollution is a massive problem for our ocean, but even small actions can make a big difference. Every bottle, every straw, every piece of trash you clean up can lead to a cleaner, healthier ocean.

The International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) is spearheaded by the Ocean Conservancy and it is the most recognized cleanup event in the world. Thanks to millions of volunteers around the world, the ICC has become a beacon of hope, leading and inspiring action in support of our ocean. Since its beginning, more than 19 million volunteers have collected more than 400 million pounds of trash.

Join us to enjoy a stroll in the outdoors through the trails and beaches of Blowing Rocks Preserve to collect marine debris that has been washed ashore and trash left behind. Volunteers will be instructed by The Nature Conservancy's preserve staff upon arrival and given collection supplies.*FREE t-shirts will be offered to participating volunteers, while supplies last, in collaboration with Keep Martin Beautiful.

Please note: volunteer shirts will be shared first come, first serve.

*We highly recommend downloading the Clean Swell App to report your marine debris data for scientists to use around the globe!

Prepare to spend your time in the sun walking on uneven terrain, and keep in mind your feet always have the potential to get wet. Please note the sand gets hot. Please come prepared with sun protection, a reusable water bottle, and bug spray.

FREE volunteer opportunity, welcome to all! Advance registration is required, but walk-ins are welcome if supplies remain. Registration closes on Thursday, September 17 at 11:59pm EST.

This is a great way to gain service hours for school, scouts, or other organizational requirements.

*Light to moderate physical activity.

*Recommended for ages 6+, all youth under the age of 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Questions or concerns? Email us at VisitBRP@TNC.org or call us at 561-744-6668.

To learn more about Blowing Rocks Preserve, visit nature.org/blowingrocks

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Blowing Rocks is grateful to collaborate with Keep Martin Beautiful towards Ocean Conservancy's International Coastal Cleanup efforts. To organize a community cleanup with Keep Martin Beautiful, visit International Coastal Cleanup in Martin County.

If you post to your own social media pages, be sure to use the hashtags #ICCMC2026 and tag Keep Martin Beautiful.