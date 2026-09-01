Join Inwater Research Group on Friday, September 19th from 4–6 PM at The House of Brews in Jensen Beach for Pints for Turtles. This free community event is a celebration of 25 years of marine conservation and sea turtle research, co-hosted with The House of Brews and Walking Tree Brewery. Enjoy a drink, connect with fellow turtle lovers, and take part in fun activities throughout the event, all while supporting local conservation efforts. We’ll also have a live raffle featuring items and experiences from local businesses around the Treasure Coast. Plus, this event will directly benefit our sea turtle research, education, and conservation work, making an even bigger impact!

And the celebration doesn’t stop there! Throughout September, follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@inwaterresearch) for our virtual 25th Anniversary Trivia Challenge. Test your knowledge of sea turtles and Inwater Research Group, learn more about our years of conservation efforts, and get the chance to win a turtlely fun prize!

Come raise a pint, celebrate with us, and help protect sea turtles for the next 25 years!