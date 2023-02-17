Running to Help 'Save the Chimps' and Plain Air Painting at the Lighthouse Arts Center

Fort Pierce - Friday February 17, 23: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, the annual Chimpathon at the Save the Chimps Sanctuary in Fort Pierce.

Hundreds of sanctuary supporters will gather on Saturday February 25th for this 5K and 10K run, or 2.5K walk, around the sanctuary as the chimps cheer them on.

CEO Anna Paula Tavares joins us to talk about the importance of this fund-raising event for the over 200 chimps the Sanctuary cares for. And we’ll also hear from Brandon Rindchak, a runner from Vero Beach, and the 2019 Chimpathon champion.

Register for the Chimpathon and learn more about Save the Chimps on their website at: https://savethechimps.org/.

Then we'll hear from the Curator of the Lighthouse ArtsCenter, Janeen Mason. She joins us to talk about the 10th Annual Plein Air Festival, plein air, it comes from the French meaning painting outdoors.

Janeen will tell us all about this week-long festival that begins on March 5th. And she'll let you know how you can sign up to go and see 35 of the country’s top plein air painters when they are at work, painting out of doors.

Learn more about the Plein Air Festival and the Lighthouse ArtCenter on their website at: https://lighthousearts.org/pleinair/.