The Art of A.E. Backus and the Wonders of a Dark Night Sky

Fort Pierce - Friday March 17, 2023: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, the story of a special exhibit at the Backus Museum in Fort Pierce - 'FINE PRINT: Rediscovering the Backus Portfolio on Paper and Canvas'.

The museum’s Executive Director J. Marshall Adams joins us to talk about the exhibit which runs through April 30th. He’ll also talk about the man after whom the museum is named, A.E. Backus. He was not only a great artist but an inspiration for an artistic movement born here in Fort Pierce whose members are now internationally recognized as the Highwaymen.

Learn more about the exhibit on the Backus Museum website at: https://backusmuseum.org/view/.

Then we'll talk with Steve Smith, a board member of the Friends of the Kissimmee Prairie State Park and a member of the International Dark-Sky Association.

The Association is leading the fight against light pollution, and Steve will explain what that is and how, in this day and age, it's caused us to lose sight of the wonders of a dark night sky that so enriched the lives of our ancestors.

Learn more about the International Dark Sky Association on their website at: https://www.darksky.org/.