A Healthy Start for Mothers to Be; and the BlueBird Educational Foundation, for the Love of Jazz

Fort Pierce - Friday April 7, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, we welcome Samantha Suffice, the CEO of the Martin County Healthy Start Coalition, and Jill Taylor, the Coalition's Community Engagement Manager, a non-profit whose mission is to ensure every baby in Martin County is born healthy.

Next week, Saturday April 15, will be a big day for the Coalition. They’re holding their 2nd Annual Community Baby Sprinkle. That same evening they'll host their first - 'Hometown Hollywood Gala'. Its a black-tie event to raise funds for the Coalition's programs in support of expectant mothers. In particular, it will benefit 'Madison’s Miracles', an outreach program for families who have lost their babies.

Samantha and Jill are here to tell us all about the events and to share their passion for what they do.

Learn more about Martin County Healthy Start on their website at: https://www.mchealthystart.org/.

Then we'll talk with Darryl Bay, a lover of Jazz and Blues, and the President of The BlueBird Educational Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to enriching the cultural arts in St. Lucie County by sponsoring quality musical performances and enhancing music education.

Darryl has organized a Trumpet Summit on Thursday April 20 at the Black Box in the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce. It will feature some great musicians from around the country. It's for a good cause, to raise money to buy musical instruments for needy kids and other musical education programs sponsored by the Foundation.

Learn more about the Bluebird Educational Foundation on their website at: https://bluebirdeducationalfoundation.org/.