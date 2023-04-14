St. Lucie Earth Day Celebration at the Eco-Center; and GYAC - Changing Lives, Changing Futures

Fort Pierce - Friday April 14, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, we're going to talk about the 19th annual St. Lucie Earth Day Celebration, which is coming up next week on Saturday, April 22.

Tessa Roberts who is the Community Outreach Coordinator for the St. Lucie County Environmental Resources Department joins us to talk about this family friendly event.

Admission is free and over 70 local organizations and businesses will showcase their wares and share hands-on eco-friendly exhibits.

Learn more about the St. Lucie Earth Day Festival at the Oxbow Eco-Center at: https://www.stlucieco.gov/departments-and-services/oxbow-eco-center.

Then we'll speak with the Executive Director of the Gifford Youth Achievement Center, Angelia Perry.

Since 1998, the GYAC has served as a vital community resource providing structured after school tutoring and activities for students k through 12. A program that has helped boost the local graduation rate for Gifford students. And coming up next week on Wednesday April 19, GYAC will be hosting a ‘Red Carpet Tour’ for new and seasoned residents to learn about the Achievement Center’s mission.

Learn more about the Gifford Youth Achievement Center on their website at: https://mygyac.org/.