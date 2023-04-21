Saving the Lagoon and More than Just Day Care

Fort Pierce - Friday April 21, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, an update on the health of the Indian River Lagoon with the interim Executive Director of the Marine Resources Council, Jim Moir.

The Council recently released a somewhat optimistic outlook for the Lagoon citing the re-growth of sea grass in some areas, and the re-appearance of some clams and oysters.

But there is much work to be done like expanded testing for nutrients and other pollutants, as well as curbing the runoff from roadways and lawns. Jim will give us the good news, as well as the bad.

Learn more about the Marine Resource Council at: savetheirl.org.

Then we'll talk with Elizabeth Lappert the Director of the IRSC Child Development Center located on the Massey Campus in Fort Pierce. Its more than just a day-care. Trained staff provide developmental skills for infants and children up to five-years of age, exposing them to reading, writing and mathematical concepts ahead of kindergarten, as well as providing them with plenty of fun, snacks and rest time throughout the day.

The Center is open from 7:30 in the morning until 5:30 in the afternoon and anyone in the community can enroll their child, not just IRSC employees.

Elizabeth tells us they're expanding their enrollment and seeking to hire new staff.

Learn more about the IRSC Child Development Center at: irsc.edu.