Mental Health, for Children; and Chamber Music at St. Mary's

Fort Pierce - May 5, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, a conversation about the mental health of children with Anne Posey the CEO of Tykes and Teens.

May is Mental Health awareness month, and Tykes and Teens has organized a series of events to bring attention to the issue.

Tykes and Teens offers mental health services for children up to the age of 17. Stigma Free in 2023 is the goal, and Anne will tell us about their efforts to encourage those in need to seek treatment.

Learn more about Tykes and Teens on their website at: tykesandteens.org

Then we'll hear from Brandon Glick, the Director of Music and Liturgy at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Stuart. He has organized an impressive series of chamber music performances at the Church throughout the rest of this month.

Then, in June, the St. Mary’s Chamber Music Festival. From Friday June 2 through Sunday June 4, three days of chamber music, featuring many of the finest classical musicians in south Florida. They'll be performing Bach's Brandenburg Concerto #4, Handel's Dixit Dominus, baroque arias, spirituals, and choral works, as well as the world premiere of an original composition from an American composer.

Brandon will give us the details and share with us his love for Chamber music.

Learn more about the St. Mary's Chamber music concerts on their website at: stmarys-stuart.org.