Food and Clothing for Those in Need at GraceWay Village and the International Ocean Film Festival at FAU Harbor Branch

Fort Pierce - Friday May 19, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, we’re going to learn about GraceWay Village in Fort Pierce, a non-profit that has been providing food and clothing to the needy since 2009.

Chrystal Netherton started out as a volunteer and rose to become the CEO. We’ll hear about the services offered at GraceWay Village and the difference they’ve made in the lives of the people they serve.

Learn more about GraceWay Village and make a contribution to support their services on their website at: gracewayvillage.com.

Then, Florida Atlantic University Associate Professor Dr. Jim Masterson joins us to talk about The International Ocean Film Festival that is being held on June 2 at FAU's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute in Fort Pierce.

Jim will tell us about the 6 award-winning independent films that focus on issues threatening our oceans, and what we can do to improve their health.

For two decades, the International Ocean Film Festival (IOFF) has provided a global platform for ocean literacy and education through independent film. This year they choose Harbor Branch as the venue for the festival. Learn more about the IOFF here: https://intloceanfilmfest.org/

Learn more about the International Ocean Film Festival and get your tickets at: fau.edu/hboi/filmfest/.