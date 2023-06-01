The Council on Aging of St. Lucie and the Vero Beach Film Fest

Fort Pierce - Friday June 2, 2023: Welcome to In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, I’m Kevin Kerrigan. This week the Council on Aging of St. Lucie, which is marking its 50th year of services for seniors throughout the Treasure Coast.

Darrell Drummond, the President and CEO of the organization, tells us about the wide-ranging services they provide from, meals on wheels, adult day care, and personalized home care services that make it possible for seniors to maintain their independence without sacrificing their quality of life.

Learn more about the Council on Aging and the services they provide on their website at: coasl.com.

Then we'll talk about the sixth annual Vero Beach Film Festival. It runs from next Wednesday, June 7th through Sunday June 11th.

David Yakir, the Festival's Executive Director, will tell us about some of the dozens of films that will be screened, and the festivities surrounding the five-day event, including the Filmmakers Ball where you’ll get a chance to meet the creators and discuss their work.

Get your tickets and learn more about the films at the Vero Beach Film Festival on their website at: vbfilmfest.org.