New Murals in the Peacock Arts District and September Is Huger Action Month

Samara Ash Before and After - mural by Samara Ash

Zoey Alyssa Murals by Zoey Alyssa

Fort Pierce - Friday August 25, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, we’re going to hear about a series of new outdoor murals that have transformed the look of the Peacock Arts District along Orange Avenue in Fort Pierce.

Three young artists have transformed the facades of bland old buildings and walls into a kaleidoscope of colors and images that reflect the history and culture of Fort Pierce.

They are mural artists Zoey Alyssa of Vero Beach, and Miami based muralists Samara Ash and Nicole 'Nico' Holderbaum. Nico was not able to join us in the studio but Zoey and Samara, who only recently finished their work were able to come in and talk about their art, and impact that it has had on the Arts District.

Learn more about Zoey Alyssa's work on her website at: zoeyalyssa.art and Samara Ash's art can be viewed on her website at: samaraash.com. 'Nico' Holderbaum's website is: nicosuaveart.com.

Nicole 'Nico' Holderbaum

Treasure Coast Food Bank - Hunger Action Month

Then, we talk with Treasure Coast Food Bank Development Officer Jessica Gosa who tells us about Hunger Action Month, a national effort taking place in September.

Treasure Coast Food Bank is sponsoring a number of different local events to raise awareness and funds for those in need in our community.

Learn more about Hunger Action month on the Treasure Coast Food Bank website here: stophunger.org.