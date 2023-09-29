New Priorities for Reviving the Indian River Lagoon; and the Oxbow Eco-Center Revives the Water Champions Program

Fort Pierce - Friday September 29, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, Jim Moir the Acting Executive Director of the Marine Resources Council joins us. He's here to give us an update on the health of the Indian River Lagoon.

He has some good news to report, progress is being made. And Jim will also talk to us about the priorities the Council has set for the year ahead to address the still serious issues that remain.

Learn more about the Marine Resources Council on their website at: savetheirl.org

Then we'll talk about the return of the St. Lucie Water Champions program.

Lauren Jenkins is here to tell us about it. She’s the Environmental Education Coordinator for the Oxbow Eco-Center which has revived this program to help educate all the new, and long time, St. Lucie County residents about the importance, and complex role, that water plays in our region.

You can take the course on line or in person, and become a St. Lucie Water Champion, and its free.

Learn more about the Oxbow Eco-Center and the St. Lucie Water Champions on their website at: www.stlucieco.gov/departments-and-services/oxbow-eco-center/adult-education/st-lucie-water-champions-initiative.