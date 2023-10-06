Elegant Threads at the Lighthouse; and Throwing Rocks for Climate Change

Fort Pierce - Friday October 6, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, we’ll hear about two of the current exhibits at the Lighthouse Arts Center in Tequesta .. Elegant Threads … an exhibit of fiber art, wearable and non-wearable. And Little Lush … a range of small scale intricate and functional ceramics works small scale

Curator Janeen Mason joins us to talk about these unique works submitted by artists from the Netherlands, Zimbabwe and South Korea.

Learn more about the exhibits at the Lighthouse Arts Center on their website at: https://lighthousearts.org/.

Then we'll hear about a new podcast on climate change, created and hosted by two Florida natives from West Palm Beach, Kerby Glenn and co-host Ed Carr.

They’re passionate about the way our climate is changing and the impacts its having worldwide, as well as on Florida. But their goal is not to scare people, but get them involved.

The 10 episode series called C2-Throwiung Rocks is free and available for download on Apple and Spotify.

And you can reach Kerby and Ed by email at: inquire.c2@gmail.com.