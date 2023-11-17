Stumping for Signatures for a Clean Water Amendment; and a Community Foundation Doing Good for Martin, St. Lucie

Fort Pierce - Friday November 17, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, Joseph Bonasia, the Chairman of Florida Rights of Nature. He’s also the Southwest Florida Coordinator of the effort to gather enough signatures to get the Right to Clean Water Amendment on the ballot in next year’s election.

The amendment would create a fundamental right to clean and healthy waters in the state, and allow Floridians to sue state agencies if they fail to enforce water quality regulations.

Click here to read the ballot language.

The amendment is sponsored by Florida Right to Clean Water.org, an outgrowth of the Florida Rights of Nature Network. They need 891,589 signatures to be verified by February 1, 2024, and they have a long way to go.

Learn more about the Clean Water Amendment and how to sign the petition at: https://www.floridarighttocleanwater.org/

Then we'll speak with and Elizabeth Barbella, the President and CEO of The Community Foundation – Martin St. Lucie, a public charity that invests donations from wealthy clients who want to give back to their community.

She tell us how community foundations work and she’ll talk about the good work that The Community Foundation – Martin St. Lucie, has been doing on the Treasure Coast.

Learn more about the Community Foundation - Martin St. Lucie on their website at: www.thecommunityfoundationmartinstlucie.org.