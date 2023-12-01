The Emerson E-Series Resumes in January and Chess on December 9th With the Family Creed

Fort Pierce - Friday December 1, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, we begin with the Emerson Center’s E-Series which resumes again on January 23.

The Emerson Center's mission is to provide educational, enlightening, and thought-provoking programs, along with memorable musical events, and the E-Series is part of that mission.

There will be presentations on sharks, Florida before air conditioning, and the destruction of the 1715 Spanish fleet that gave the Treasure Coast its name.

Emerson Center Executive Director Patty Walker and Judy Orcutt, President of the Clean Water Coalition, the E-Series sponsor, are with us to talk about the seven fascinating speakers they’ve lined up for the series.

Learn more about the E-Series at: theemersoncenter.com.

Then we' talk with the Executive Director of the Family Creed, Michael Thomas. He founded this non-profit devoted to youth development in 2017. Next week on Saturday December 9th at the Fort Pierce Recreation Center they're holding a chess event. The community is invited to come learn and play the game of chess.

Micheal, along with his son Jeremiah join us to explain - “Why chess? And they'll talk about some of the other programs Family Creed offers aimed at fostering health, literacy, and community engagement.

Learn more about the Family Creed on their website at: www.familycreed.org