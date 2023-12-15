Preserving Indian River County's Land and a January 6th GALA in Support of 4-H

Pierce - Friday December 15, 2023: This week on In Focus, from IRSC Public Media, a new land acquisition for the Indian River Land Trust.

Indian River Land Trust Executive Director Ken Grudens is here along with Philanthropy Director Melissa DePriest to tell us about it.

This acquisition marks a special occasion for the Land Trust because it is the first property protected by the Land Trust that is located off of the Indian River Lagoon.

Learn more about the Indian River Land Trust on their website at: www.irlt.org/.

The we'll talk with St. Lucie County 4-H Program Specialist Terri Zuidema and 4-H Youth Development Extension Agent John Ferguson.

They're organizing a benefit gala on Saturday January 6th to raise scholarship fund for the County's 4-H program. Among their goals is to encourage more young people to join and to highlight the importance of agriculture in all of our lives.

Learn more about the St. Lucie County 4-H club on their Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/SLC4H/.