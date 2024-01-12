Ocean Insights at Harbor Branch and Dine on Frog Legs in Fellsmere

Fort Pierce - Friday January 12, 2024: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, the annual John & Barbara Ferrera Ocean Science Lecture Series at FAU Harbor Branch in Fort Pierce just got underway a few days ago.

This weekly series is a chance for the public to find out what the scientists at Harbor Branch have learned about the life in the waters around us.

Harbor Branch Research Professor, and organizer of the lecture series, Dr. Dennis Hanisak will tell us about the speakers and their topics. You can learn about the lives of clams and sponges, the health of coral and the potential discover of anti-cancer compounds in sea life.

The Wednesday afternoon lectures are free and open to the public. Get all the details on the Harbor Branch Ocean Lecture Series at: fau.edu.

Then we'll hear about the 33rd annual Fellsmere Frog Leg Festival with Frogs Leg Festival Inc. President Susan Adams. The event kicks off on Thursday January 18th and runs through the weekend.

Parking is free and so is admission. Plenty of rides for the kids and fun for the whole family.

Learn all you need to know about the Fellsmere Frog Leg Festival at: froglegfestival.com.