Hands Steps Up to Provide Mental Health Care in SLC and Its Time for a Citizen Summit in Port St. Lucie

Fort Pierce - Friday February 2, 2024: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, there is a crisis in mental health care in St. Lucie County and HANDS of St. Lucie County has stepped up to try and provide the care that is needed.

HANDS of St. Lucie County Executive Director Lisa Hatch and HANDS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gene Manko are here to tell us about their new program to provide mental health care for those that can’t afford to pay for it on their own.

Learn more about the services provided by HANDS of St. Lucie County on their website at: handsofslc.org.

Then we’ll hear about the Annual Citizen Summit in Port St. Lucie. It gets underway tomorrow, Saturday February 3rd.

Port St. Lucie Creative Team Lead Melissa Yunas is here along with the City's Community Engagement Manager Stephanie Vernot join us.

It's a chance for Port St. Lucie residents to provide input about the services they receive, or don’t receive, as well as a chance to get feedback from City officials about their community and provide input on the changes they’d like to see.

Find out more about the Citizen Summit on the City's website at: cityofpsl.com.