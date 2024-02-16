Robert Farber - A 50-Year Retrospective at the Bailey; and The Homestead Exemption, the Deadline to File is Two Weeks Away

Fort Pierce - Friday February 16, 2024: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, pictures that are sometimes mistaken for painting, It's a style that has made photographer Robert Farber world famous.

A retrospective of his work is now on display at the Bailey Gallery in Hobe sound.

Robert joins us to talk about the development of his unique style and the diversity of his subjects, from nudes to wild horses, Americana and high fashion.

The exhibit 'Robert Farber- Taste of 50 Years' is at the Bailey through the end of February.

Visit the Bailey Gallery website at: thebaileyartgallery.com for a look at the exhibit and learn more about Robert's life and photographs on his website at: farber.com.

Then St. Lucie County Property Appraiser Michelle Franklin steps in to talk about the Homestead Exemption.

For the many new arrivals who've just bought a home in the county, the deadline to apply for the exemption is March 1, and getting it can mean big savings on your annual tax bill.

Learn more about the Homestead Exemption and the other services provided by the St. Lucie Property Appraiser on: www.paslc.gov.