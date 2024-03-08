The Promise of a Golf Tournament at Martin Downs; and A Hullabaloo in Sebastian

Fort Pierce - Friday March 8, 2024: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, we're joined by EagleForce Associates CEO Stanley Campbell, the owner of the Martin Downs Country Club in Palm City.

In just a few weeks, on Friday March 22, Martin Downs will be hosting an important golf tournament, the Indian River State College Foundation Golf Tournament, and fundraiser, to benefit IRSC’s Promise Program. Stanley is also a member of the IRSC Foundation Board and he'll talk about the importance of the Promise program for Treasure Coast High School graduates and how you can sign up to support that program.

We'll also learn about his background and some big plans he has for the future.

Learn more about the IRSC Foundation Golf Tournament and the Martin Downs Country Club here: www.martindownsgolfclub.com

Then it’s time for a hullabaloo in Sebastian!

The 2024 River Days & Craft Brew Hullabaloo is on tap for next weekend. It kicks off Friday afternoon, March 15 and runs through Sunday the 17th.

There will be music, and specialty brews, good food and plenty fun for children, and adults.

Marc Gingras is back in the studio to tell us about the highlights of this important fund-raiser that over the years has provided hundreds of thousands of dollars to help fund community programs for young people in Sebastian.

Learn more about the fun at this year's 2024 River Days & Craft Brew Hullabaloo at this website: riverdaysfl.com.