The Zora Experience - Celebrating Zora Neale Hurston; and the Treasure Coast Food Bank Builds for the Future

Fort Pierce - Friday March 22, 2024: This week on In Focus, from IRSC Public Media, the Zora experience. It's a celebration of the famous African America author who spent her last days living, working and writing in Fort Pierce.

The Zora Experience takes place next weekend on Friday March 29 and Saturday March 30, on Avenue D in Fort Pierce.

Zora Neale Hurston Florida Educational Foundation Board members Zakiya McGhie, and Marjorie Harrell are here to tell us about the festival, and to share some of the stories of Zora’s life.

To learn more about the Zora Neale Hurston Florida Education Foundation go to: zorafoundationmuseum.com, and there you can also find all out about the 2024 Zora Experience.

Then we welcome Treasure Coast Food Bank President and CEO Judith Cruz.

This vital non-profit provides not just food, but all kinds of support services in our four-county region for roughly 250-thousand people each week, and Judy is here to tell us about the new warehouse and headquarters that they’ve recently broken ground on to accommodate the growing need.

Learn more about the new warehouse and the Treasure Coast Food Bank at: stophunger.org.