A Health and Wellness Fair from The Source; and St. Lucie County's Earth Day Festival at Ox-Bow

Fort Pierce - Friday April 12, 2024: This week on In Focus, from IRSC Public Media, the Source is expanding its Christian ministry to provide food and shelter for the homeless in Indian River County to include addressing the growing problem of mental health.

They’ve created the Dignity Wellness program and they’re inviting the public to attend a Health and Wellness Fair coming on Saturday April 27th.

Charlene Morris, the Director of Mental Health at The Source, and Brenda Sposato, The Source’s Grants and Events Coordinator will tell us about the fair and the other programs offered by The Source.

Learn more about the Health and Wellness Fair, and the Dignity Wellness Program at The Source on their website at: www.iamthesource.org/dignity-wellness.

Then we'll talk about Earth Day. It's coming up next weekend, and St. Lucie County is continuing its tradition of celebrating our natural environment, and supporting its protection, at the 20th annual St. Lucie Earth Day Festival.

It's taking place on Saturday April 20th at the Ox-Bow Eco Center. Joining us to tell us all about the event is Kirsi Johnson, the Environmental Programs Coordinator for St. Lucie County.

Learn more about the Earth Day celebration at the Ox-Bow Eco Center on the web at: www.stlucieco.gov/departments-and-services/oxbow-eco-center/special-events.