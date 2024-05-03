A Celebration of the Day Slaves in Florida Were Freed; and School for Kids Who've Been Suspended from School

Fort Pierce - Friday May 3, 2024: This week on In Focus, from IRSC Public Media, we welcome Lincoln Park Main Street Board President David Washington and Program Manager Pamela Carithers.

Lincoln Park Main Street has organized the first, of what will be an annual event in Fort Pierce celebrating the day in 1865 that the slaves in Florida were freed. The 'May Day Freedom Celebration' will be held on Avenue D on Saturday May 18.

Learn more about Lincoln Park Main Street at: historiclpms.org and find out more about the May Day Freedom Celebration on their Facebook page at: facebook.com/p/Lincoln-Park-Main-Street-Inc.

Then we'll talk about school for kids who’ve been suspended from school.

It’s a program that Project R.O.C.K has been offering in St. Lucie County for over 20 years, with the blessing of the School District of course.

Dr. Lorna Freckleton, the Executive Director of Project Rock South in Port St. Lucie, is with us to talk about the program. She’s joined by her son LaMar who’s a member of the office staff.

Learn more about Project Rock South at: projectrocksouth.com.