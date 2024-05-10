A Hurricane Expo in Port St. Lucie and Summer Wonder Days at Heathcote Botanical Gardens in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Friday May 10, 2024: This week on In Focus, from IRSC Public Media, we cap off hurricane preparedness week with Port St. Lucie Emergency Operations and CRS Manager Shane Ratliff, and Emergency Management Specialist Ronnie Heen.

The City is planning a Hurricane Preparedness Expo at the MidFlorida Event Center on Saturday June 1st which is the start of hurricane season.

Its family friendly and free, says Ronnie. And, this year, more than ever, its important to be prepared because forecasters are expecting a very active hurricane season. Shane will help us understand why.

Learn more about getting ready for a hurricane at: www.cityofpsl.com/hurricane.

Then we’ll hear about Summer Wonder Days at Heathcote Botanical Gardens here in Fort Pierce.

It’s a new program geared toward area youth. Vicki Hoyos, the Executive Director of the Gardens is here to tell us about it.

Learn more about Summer Wonder Days on the Heathcote Gardens website: heathcotebotanicalgardens.org.