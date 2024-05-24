A Night for Big Cat Conservation in Vero Beach; and the 'Taking Back Our Children Summer Bash' in Stuart

Fort Pierce - Friday May 24, 2024: This week on In Focus, from IRSC Public Media, a conversation about big cat conservation. It's about more than just protecting the Florida Panther. The wilderness areas where the big cats have roamed are shrinking.

The Central Florida Animal Reserve is part of the effort to protect big cats and they’re holding an educational and fundraising event Saturday June 8th in Vero Beach – 'Wild Whispers - A Night for Big Cat Conservation. The organization’s Senior Vice President and CEO Dr. K. Simba Wiltz is here to tell us about it.

You can purchase tickets for the 'Wild Whispers' fund raiser at: cflar.org/wild-whispers , and learn more about the Central Florida Animal Preserve on their website at: cflar.org

Then will hear from Jermaine Cooper and Althea Wiley. They are the co-founders of two non-profits in Martin County - 'Our Media for All People ' and 'Taking Back Our Kids.'

There have been a lot of questions recently about what can be done to curb the gun violence in our communities. Jermaine and Althea have been working on some answers.

Coming up on Saturday June 8th they've organized the 'Taking Back Our Children Summer Bash', an effort to convince the young to turn away from the drug and gun culture, and open their eyes to the possibilities in the world around them.

Learn more about 'Our Media for All People', and the 'Take back Our Children' Summer Bash on their Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/altheainthecommunity