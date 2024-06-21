Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Focus - Gun Violence in Fort Pierce and What the Police Department Is Doing About It

WQCS | By Kevin Kerrigan
Published June 21, 2024 at 6:18 PM EDT
FPPD PIO Larry Croom and FPPD Maj. Mike Santiago
WQCS
FPPD PIO Larry Croom and FPPD Maj. Mike Santiago

Fort Pierce - Friday June 21, 2024: This week on In Focus, from IRSC Public Media, we’re devoting the entire program to just one issue - the recent spike in gun violence in Fort Pierce.

11 different shooting incidents during the month of May alone have prompted concerns and questions from the public. What’s causing the violence? What is the Fort Pierce Police Department doing about it?

We invited Fort Pierce Police Maj. Mike Santiago, and the Department’s Public Affairs Manager Larry Croom to come in and talk about the issue of gun violence in the Sunrise City.
In Focus - with IRSC Public Media
Kevin Kerrigan
See stories by Kevin Kerrigan