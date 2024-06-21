In Focus - Gun Violence in Fort Pierce and What the Police Department Is Doing About It

Fort Pierce - Friday June 21, 2024: This week on In Focus, from IRSC Public Media, we’re devoting the entire program to just one issue - the recent spike in gun violence in Fort Pierce.

11 different shooting incidents during the month of May alone have prompted concerns and questions from the public. What’s causing the violence? What is the Fort Pierce Police Department doing about it?

We invited Fort Pierce Police Maj. Mike Santiago, and the Department’s Public Affairs Manager Larry Croom to come in and talk about the issue of gun violence in the Sunrise City.